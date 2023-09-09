Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $221.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

