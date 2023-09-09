Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

