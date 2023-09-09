Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,634 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.5% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 0.33% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $195,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.08. 3,293,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,148. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average of $180.69.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

