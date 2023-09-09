Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 116,923 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,923 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,483,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,176,370. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

