MAS Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MAS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

