Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $447.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.47 and a 200-day moving average of $426.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

