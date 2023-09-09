Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 164.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $550.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.55.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

