Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $137.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

