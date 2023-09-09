MAS Advisors LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MAS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 65,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day moving average is $174.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

