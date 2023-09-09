Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 0.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $147.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

