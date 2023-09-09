Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 9,661 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $78.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,875,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,743. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.