Dimension Capital Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 19,483,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

