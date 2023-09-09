Dodge & Cox Acquires 1,033,760 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.8% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 4.44% of Charles Schwab worth $4,109,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.