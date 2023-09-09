Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 50,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,057,000 after buying an additional 2,510,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. 2,574,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,972. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

