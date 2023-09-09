ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.78.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

