First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 264.4% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 88.4% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 35.4% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after acquiring an additional 50,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.96 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $360.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

