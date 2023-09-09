First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 112 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $857.55 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $875.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $751.63.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

