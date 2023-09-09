First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

