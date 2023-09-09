6,957 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,892,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $584,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.01 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.