HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 61 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,478,790,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.