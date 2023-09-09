Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

