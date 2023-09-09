Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after buying an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BA traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.27. 5,759,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,079. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.