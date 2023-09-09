Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 4,803 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 119,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.0% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.5% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,187,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

