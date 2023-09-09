763 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 763 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $560.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,932. The company has a market cap of $255.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $523.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.78. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.57.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

