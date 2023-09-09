DC Investments Management LLC Sells 51,330 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

DC Investments Management LLC decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,330 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for 1.6% of DC Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Smartsheet by 112.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,680,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,787. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

