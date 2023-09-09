ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

