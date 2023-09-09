Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 14,738,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,194,869. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

