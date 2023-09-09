Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.5 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $518.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $540.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

