First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1 %

BLK opened at $690.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

