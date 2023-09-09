Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 536 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

