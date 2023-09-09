Fort L.P. Has $298,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,164,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $857.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $875.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $751.63. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a market capitalization of $353.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

