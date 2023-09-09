iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $447.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.61. The company has a market capitalization of $346.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

