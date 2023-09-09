Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 12,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

