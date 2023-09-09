Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

GOOGL stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

