Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 250 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 133,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,343,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,252,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $346.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

