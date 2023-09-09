DC Investments Management LLC Invests $278,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,696 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
New Relic Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,494. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,518 shares of company stock worth $3,234,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
