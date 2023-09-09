Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.54. 1,052,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,293. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.