Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 685,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,117 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.9% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $77,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of FI stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $121.60. 2,263,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,069. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14.
Insider Activity
In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,512,688. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
