Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 685,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,117 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.9% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $77,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FI stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $121.60. 2,263,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,069. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,512,688. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

