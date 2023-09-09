Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,277 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000. Arkos Global Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $257.39. 981,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,886. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.45.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.