Lauer Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.72.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

