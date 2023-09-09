Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,343,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,602,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $231.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

