Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $3.51 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.2% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.80. 3,188,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,844. The firm has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.98 and its 200 day moving average is $205.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

