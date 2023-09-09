Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000. NIKE accounts for 1.0% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 8,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Williams Trading decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,435,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,714. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.