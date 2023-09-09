Cercano Management LLC Acquires New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.96. 4,208,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,919. The stock has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

