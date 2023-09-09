Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Increased by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.3% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its position in Philip Morris International by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 444.2% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.67. 4,132,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,366. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

