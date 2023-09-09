Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,402 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $147.69 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average is $133.08. The company has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

