Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $15.75 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.35.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $325.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

