Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,903 shares of company stock worth $2,616,735. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $143.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $418.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

