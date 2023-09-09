Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,054 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,013,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,316,000 after purchasing an additional 138,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,431 shares of company stock worth $163,412,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MA opened at $414.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $417.78. The firm has a market cap of $390.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.72 and its 200-day moving average is $379.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.