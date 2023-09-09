JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.5% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,735. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $418.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

